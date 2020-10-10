Reese MEYER

Peacefully, and lovingly held by his family, heaven received Reese Lauchlin Meyer, 14, with tremendous love on the beautiful morning of October 3rd, 2020. Like his favourite comedy character Ron Burgundy, Reese is "kind of a big deal." His relationship with his sister was a unique and special one. As kid brother, attentively listening to Avalon's stories and playing dress-up, for Reese, Avalon was a bright light in his life. Avalon describes Reese as "the strongest, most brave, funny, and smart kid and you are so loved. Thank you for gifting me with 14 years of experiencing the best brother I could ask for, growing up with you has been so special. Thank you for looking out for me and for always being up for an adventure, for the endless laughs, jokes/sayings, and our beautiful memories that will be treasured forever." Reese looked up to his Dad, sharing much of the same humour, enjoyment of cottage life, the water, boat rides and car drives through the countryside where they shared their love for cars, and talks about hockey and life. Glenn admired Reese's gentle strength, how resourceful he was and how incredibly kind, trusting and polite he was to everyone he met. A team player in sports, particularly hockey, his teammates could count on Reese, on and off the ice. Reese adored his most incredible Mom. She was his lighthouse. He knew he would always find love and safety with her. He trusted her. With grace, from the moment he was born, she always kept him safe, advocated for him, honoured and showed him respect as a whole person. While looking up from the ice, he could count on seeing his Mom in the stands and cheering him on. Jen adored Reese's beautiful smile which lit up the room and his infectious laugh. He was jolly as a baby, and maintained this joie de vivre throughout life. Beloved grandparents, uncles and aunts, and his cousins Isabel and Avery, will hold Reese so dearly in their hearts with the memories of their unique and loving relationships. Reese formed strong bonds with a circle of childhood friends who kept in close touch with him throughout his illness. Reese loved and excelled at school. His favourite subjects were math and gym. He was so creative! He enjoyed art and he was a gifted musician. His family loved their home being filled with the sounds of Reese playing the piano. Reese played right defence #3 for Caledon Hawks Hockey from a very young age. His Dad was able to be on the bench with him as part of his coaching staff. Reese formed a brotherhood with his teammates who shared ice with him over the many years. When Reese became ill, the hockey community near and far, rallied around him with their love and support. Reese's favourite hockey quote: "Win or lose make the other team remember the day they played you." Reese showed great courage and maturity in the face of adversity after being diagnosed with a malignant brain tumour. Reese taught us many valuable life lessons to be learned from how Reese lived his life and conducted himself. Reese inspired people everywhere. Nurses, doctors, teachers, therapists continued to send Reese messages of support, and commented that he is one of those kids that made his way into their hearts, will be remembered and made a profound impact on them both personally and professionally. Reese was very spiritual. He made us feel hopeful, because he was so positive and trusting. He always had a plan and a list of goals he wanted to accomplish. Reese made us feel in control of the uncontrollable. Reese's legacy is a simple lesson and reminder about love. Love unconditionally, care for your family, friends, teammates and community. Be kind, live joyfully, have fun and maintain a positive outlook. Say thank you, set goals, make an impact, laugh, love yourself, and make great memories. Forget Ron Burgundy. YOU ARE a big deal Reese - and you always will be. We love you. The family received their friends at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S., Bolton on Friday, October 9 from 2 - 8 o'clock. A private funeral service was held in the chapel. Followed by cremation. If desired, memorial donations in Reese's memory may be made to Sick Kids Foundation. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com