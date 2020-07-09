Bob passed away at Maple Grove Care Community in Brampton on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Bob joins his loving wife Joan (Watson) (2017), whom he was married to for 61 years. Bob leaves behind four children Bill, Jim (Nancy), Gwen, and Glen (Debbie). Bob was loved by his eight grandchildren, Nicole and Christine Davis, Ashley (Mike) and Lindsay (Dan) Davis, Dawn and Denise (Geoff) Gardhouse, Kyle (Ashley) and Duane (Cassandra) Davis, and seven great-grandchildren. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Vernet and Winnifred Davis, and his brothers Hartley (Lorna) and Harry (Joan). Bob and Joan raised their family in Caledon East. Bob enjoyed watching his family grow; many great holiday celebrations were held with Bob and Joan at the family home. Bob worked as a milk tester, spending time with farmers in the area, finishing his career at Ken Speirs Orchards, where he had worked for many years. Bob loved coaching men's and women's baseball, and hockey, in Caledon East, Inglewood and Bolton and was also a baseball umpire. He spent some great days travelling and on the golf course with his best friends, Danny, Ronnie and Ray. The family would like to thank the staff at Maple Grove Care Community for taking care of Dad. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Bethell Hospice or Headwaters Health Care Foundation. Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213). Interment will take place at Caledon East Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
.