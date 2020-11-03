1/
Robert Norman (Bob) YEATES
{ "" }
It is with deep sadness that we announce that Robert (Bob) Yeates passed away on October 26, 2020 after a short but courageous battle with leukemia. He was the beloved and cherished husband of Joan for 54 years. Much loved father and best friend to Norm and Victor. Loving and proud grandfather of Kayla, Angelica and Alexander. Special cuddle guy to Mia, Tad and Magiver, his fur kids. Bob was a sweet man who met his sweetheart Joan when they were teenagers. After starting their family life in Pottageville, they moved to Nobleton with their boys where they would live for 37 years, having just moved to Rosedale Village in Brampton. Bob was a man that cared deeply for both family and friends. Always ready with a helping hand. Proudly served on the Metropolitan Toronto Police Force for 30 years and then Caledon Community Services ReStore would see Bob's smile for 10 years. Cremation has taken place as per Bob's wishes and a private family service will be held according to Covid19 restrictions at Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213) on Friday November 6th, followed by burial at Nobleton Cemetery at 11:45. Friends may join the family at the cemetery. Masks are mandatory and social distancing directives are to be respected. Special thank you to everyone who donates blood. Without that special gift we would have lost Bob sooner. Know there is huge gratitude for what you do. In lieu of flowers donation to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or the Canadian Lung Association. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com

Published in Caledon Enterprise on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Egan Funeral Home
203 Queen Street South
Bolton, ON L7E 2C6
(905) 857-2213
