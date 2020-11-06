Retired employee with de havilland Aircraft Manufacturing after 44 years Peacefully at Simcoe Manor, Beeton, on Saturday, October 31, 2020, Roy Hilliard, at the age of 90 years, beloved husband for 67 years of Jenny Hilliard (nee Lostchuck). Dear father of Cathy and Jack, Susan, Ellen and Chris. Loving grandfather of Neil, Dustin and Erin, Brendan and Maria; Allison and Marco, Jennifer and Max; Carl and Ashley, Eric and Michelle. Proud great-grandfather of Tyler, Leah, Charlie, Felix, Bea, and Wallace. Predeceased by his brothers Don and Murray. Arrangements by Egan Funeral Home, Bolton (905-857-2213). A private family graveside service was held at Nashville Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com