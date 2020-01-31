|
With great love and wonderful memories, the family of Rozella Alviera Greenwood announces her peaceful passing on January 22, 2020, in her 93rd year. Roz, formerly of Bolton, Ontario was the youngest daughter of 7 children to Emma (Barry) & Thomas (Edward) Wilson. Cherished mother of Janet and her spouse James (Toronto), Donald and his wife Vicki (Vancouver), Elaine and her husband Kriss (Barrie). Adored Grandmother of Emma & Julia (Vancouver) and Mitchell (Barrie). Loved by many nieces, nephews, sister-in-law and many friends. Sadly predeceased she cherished her siblings and joyful times with E.J., Emmeline, Everett, Oliver, Grant and Ronald Wilson. Predeceased by her lifelong love and devotion to husband Ronald Arthur Greenwood. Roz will be remembered as a lady of grace, resilience, optimism and gratitude and an infectious sparkle in her eye. Roz had a 15 year career in banking with the Imperial Bank of Canada before raising her family with Ron in Don Mills where they lived for 56 years. Energetically helping others she devoted longtime volunteering with 20 years as Treasurer of Bethesda United Church UCW and recognized for her work of over 35 years canvassing for both Heart & Stroke and the Cancer Society. Roz shared her understanding of life as she mentored generations of her family, her passing marks the end of an era. In memoriam donations to the Heart & Stroke. Hers is a life to be celebrated, not to be mourned. For family and friends a Celebration of Life will be held in the spring on Friday, April 3rd at the Old Mill, Toronto. Arrangements by Egan Funeral Home, Bolton (905-857-2213). Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
"A Mother's love will never leave the children of her heart".
Published in Caledon Enterprise on Jan. 31, 2020