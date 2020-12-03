1/2
Peacefully at Brampton Civic Hospital on Saturday, November 28, 2020, Ruth Hands (nee Davies), at the age of 90 years, beloved wife of the late Frederick Hands, Bolton. Best friend and sister-in-law of the late William Defoe. Dear sister of the late Everett and Evelyn Davies, Malcolm Davies, Howard and Reta Davies. Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Due to the global pandemic, a private funeral service will be held at Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213). Interment Nashville Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com

Published in Caledon Enterprise on Dec. 3, 2020.
