A husband to Dr. Helen Wicki-Nadler, father to Daphnée, Sarah-Juliet and Hannah, grandfather to Riley Boghen, and colleague, teacher and friend to many. The son of Holocaust survivors, a scrappy, spindly, self-proclaimed street-rat, city-slicker, and troublemaker from the docks of Haifa, Israel. A high school drop out with intelligence, grit, curiosity, determination, and the desire to prove to those who doubted him otherwise. He completed a post-doctoral degree at NASA in physical chemistry. He was a scientist, spectroscopist, storyteller, craftsman, and inventor who shared his wisdom with anyone who'd listen or had an hour or two to spare. He was complicated, unfiltered, honest, stubborn, hilarious, generous, and loyal. He lived hard and well, motivating and loving his loved ones fiercely and defending them all almost to a fault. His unique, adventurous, and infectious energy, as well as his signature hat, suspenders, sandals, conducting hands, and the melodies of his whistles are ingrained in the memories of all who were fortunate to have met him. When our skin feels the warmth of sun, the sand, or the salty wind and waves of the sea, we know he is with us. Rest sweetly and in tranquility our most beloved desert man.



