Peacefully with her husband by her side, at Campbell House Hospice, Collingwood, on Thursday, January 9, 2020, Sharon Mowat, at the age of 73 years, beloved wife of Bill Mowat. Loving mother of Greg and Waheda, Jason and Melanie, Sara and Steve. Amazing Grandma of Shareef, Saira, Ethan, Eryk, Ila, and Chase. The family will receive their friends at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213) for a memorial reception on Saturday, January 25 from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Campbell House Hospice, 240 Erie St, Collingwood L9Y 0X8. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in Caledon Enterprise on Jan. 16, 2020