1/1
theresa Anne Giovannini
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Giovannini Theresa Anne It is with heavy hearts that the family of Theresa Anne Giovannini (nee Tempeny) share the news of her passing on September 23rd, 2020. Theresa has been reunited with her devoted husband Enrico Giovannini, She leaves behind her 6 children Rico (Cathy) Tony, Patricia (Bill), John (Judy), Theresa (John), Rosemary (Stephen-deceased), 14 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Kathleen Clarke, Bruce and Sharon Tempeny and sister in-law Marcelle Tempeny. Theresa not only valued her family first, but the pursuit of higher education and her faith also defined her existence. Her natural wisdom provided her role of Matriarch and friend to all who saw her integrity, compassion, generous and loving spirit. Her constant presence and love, will be greatly missed. Due to COVID, a private family mass will be held Friday, October 9th, 2020 at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church followed by a graveside service. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If so desired, donations can be made in Theresa's memory to Bethell House Hospice, Inglewood or a charity of your choice. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneraHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Caledon Enterprise on Oct. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved