Giovannini Theresa Anne It is with heavy hearts that the family of Theresa Anne Giovannini (nee Tempeny) share the news of her passing on September 23rd, 2020. Theresa has been reunited with her devoted husband Enrico Giovannini, She leaves behind her 6 children Rico (Cathy) Tony, Patricia (Bill), John (Judy), Theresa (John), Rosemary (Stephen-deceased), 14 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Kathleen Clarke, Bruce and Sharon Tempeny and sister in-law Marcelle Tempeny. Theresa not only valued her family first, but the pursuit of higher education and her faith also defined her existence. Her natural wisdom provided her role of Matriarch and friend to all who saw her integrity, compassion, generous and loving spirit. Her constant presence and love, will be greatly missed. Due to COVID, a private family mass will be held Friday, October 9th, 2020 at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church followed by a graveside service. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If so desired, donations can be made in Theresa's memory to Bethell House Hospice, Inglewood or a charity of your choice
