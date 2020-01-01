|
Murray passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019 just 9 days before his 90th birthday. He was born and raised in Nobleton; son of the late Lorne Albert Sheardown and Rosa Maude Baker, and brother to the late Ronald Sheardown. Murray was a farmer at heart. He shipped milk as a dairy farmer in the 1950's and 60's and always maintained a "hobby farm". He worked 25 years for the Department of Transport at Pearson Airport. Community service was always at the heart of his work. Murray was a municipal councillor in both King Township and Mono Township. As a Lion, for almost 50 years, he spent countless hours selling tickets for a variety of fundraisers. He was particularly passionate about supporting the Guide Dog program. Throughout his life he was an active supporter of the Liberal Part of Canada. Murray is survived by his 3 children, Paul (Anne), Ann (Sean), Carl (Martha); their mother, Mary Sheardown (née Kehoe); his 6 grandchildren, Sam, Devon, Thomas, Rachel, Michael and Jonathan. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy 50), Bolton (905-857-2213) on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at one o'clock. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Lions Foundation of Canada Guide Dogs (www.dogguides.com). Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com