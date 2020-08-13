1/1
Udino Barbazza
Peacefully in his home, Bolton, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, Udino Barbazza, at the age of 94 years, beloved husband of Ester. Loving father of Roland and his wife Katherine, Claudio and his wife Carol (both deceased). Cherished Nonno of Jennifer Barbazza and Shaun Doo, Nicole and Jamie Tardif; Justin and Shannon, Khris and Joanne Barbazza. Proud Great-Nonno of Morgan, Allie and Kyuss Barbazza, Amelia Doo, Jax and Kenzi Tardif. A private family funeral service was held at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213) on Monday, August 10 at 2 o'clock. Followed by cremation. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com

Published in Caledon Enterprise on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Egan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Egan Funeral Home
203 Queen Street South
Bolton, ON L7E 2C6
(905) 857-2213
