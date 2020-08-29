1/1
Viviane Labrie Walters
April 1980 - August 2020 Viviane Labrie Walters died in a tragic vehicle accident near her home in Lowell, Michigan on August 21, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband David Walters, her parents Louise Boileau-Labrie and Jean-Pierre Labrie of Oakville, Ontario, and her brother Marc Labrie of Burlington, Ontario. Dr. Viviane Labrie was an Associate Professor in Van Andel Institute's Center for Neurodegenerative Science in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where she studied the underpinnings of Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases with the goal of developing improved diagnostics and treatments. She earned global recognition for her groundbreaking research, particularly her discovery that the appendix may be a starting point for Parkinson's disease. Viviane was born on April 23, 1980 in Ottawa, Ontario and grew up in Deep River, Ontario. She moved with her parents to Ottawa and later to Oakville, where she graduated from Loyola Catholic High School in 1999. She completed a Bachelor's Degree in Human Biology at the University of Toronto in 2003 and a Ph.D. in 2009 at the University of Toronto Institute of Medical Science and Collaborative Program in Neuroscience at Mont Sinai Hospital under the direction of Dr. John C. Roder. She joined the Kembil Family Epigenetics Laboratory, Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, as a postdoctoral research fellow in 2010, became a project scientist in 2013 and assistant professor in 2015. Viviane joined Van Andel Institute in 2016 where she established the Labrie Laboratory in Epigenetics in Neurodegenerative Diseases. In a short time, she performed several creative and highly innovative projects that revealed some of the molecular mysteries that underlie brain disorders, which had a significant impact on scientists across the globe. Her passion after research was competitive horseback riding. She participated in national competitions in Canada and the United States in combine three disciplines, including cross country riding, dressage and show jumping on a course. Her other passion was to travel the world where she visited every continent for pleasure and for work. An animal lover, Viviane had a horse, Logan, three large dogs, Mudflap, Nugen and City, and many cats. Viviane was an amazing person who touched many people and who opened her arms to the world. She was — with great generosity, humility and love — determined and fearless in exploring new frontiers of life.

Published in Caledon Enterprise on Aug. 29, 2020.
August 28, 2020
August 28, 2020
Our deepest condolences. We have both worked closely together with Viviane at Van Andel Institute in Grand Rapids, Michigan over the past 5 years.

Viviane was one of a kind, a truly shining star.

She was remarkable as a scientist, because she combined so many talents in one person; incredibly creative and always full of imaginative ideas regarding diseases of the brain that she studied. She was outstanding at, on every occasion, converting her most creative ideas into testable hypotheses and experiments. She was an amazing entrepreneur and collaborator. If she needed access to a data base, if she needed tissue samples, access to a new technology, to pursue her project, she would email or call someone and have arranged a feasible plan within hours.

She would share her boundless enthusiasm, get her new collaborators equally excited about the project, and then bring them on board. Viviane had a remarkable intellect and ability to analyze data, and wrap up projects into publications. She always worked with a great, never-ending energy and never allowed herself to get stuck, when there were bumps in the road.

When we think back about who Viviane was as a person, we see her sweet and welcoming smile. Viviane would share her own successes, but never boasting, always modest, usually ending the sentence with a small, characteristic giggle, and smile, trying to contain that she was actually jubilant inside.

We cannot imagine how one could embrace life more than Viviane did, both in science and outside. She had so much love for her husband David, and for their animals, their three dogs and her horse. Viviane was incredibly curious, and she embraced life so much. She wanted to travel everywhere on earth. She loved nature, animals and science so much. We would hear her talk about her amazing trips around the world, for example to the Galapagos islands, or how she and David went ice diving up North, and she would be so excited and filled with joy.

Viviane really lived life to the fullest and she loved the incredible journey that she was on. We will keep her memory forever as a treasure, so grateful to have known her. Her scientific legacy will live on with the people she mentored and collaborated with in different corners of the world.

Viviane made a mark in science, that is not going away. She affected us too with her warm heart. We are saying goodbye for now, Viviane, but you will always be with us.

Lena & Patrik Brundin, Grand Rapids, MI
Lena & Patrik Brundin
Coworker
August 28, 2020
Hi Dave.
I wish there was a different reason I'm reaching out to you today. So very sorry to hear about Viv and deepest sympathies from myself and Carol. I remember so vividly you recounting your honeymoon trek together. I'm sure you and Viv had many other exciting treks since you left RPM. She was making a huge difference in the world based on the description of her research and I'm sure you were also outstanding with where ever you ended up.
Please take care of yourself and reach out when you can.
Paul and Carol Robinson
Paul Robinson
Coworker
