Our deepest condolences. We have both worked closely together with Viviane at Van Andel Institute in Grand Rapids, Michigan over the past 5 years.



Viviane was one of a kind, a truly shining star.



She was remarkable as a scientist, because she combined so many talents in one person; incredibly creative and always full of imaginative ideas regarding diseases of the brain that she studied. She was outstanding at, on every occasion, converting her most creative ideas into testable hypotheses and experiments. She was an amazing entrepreneur and collaborator. If she needed access to a data base, if she needed tissue samples, access to a new technology, to pursue her project, she would email or call someone and have arranged a feasible plan within hours.



She would share her boundless enthusiasm, get her new collaborators equally excited about the project, and then bring them on board. Viviane had a remarkable intellect and ability to analyze data, and wrap up projects into publications. She always worked with a great, never-ending energy and never allowed herself to get stuck, when there were bumps in the road.



When we think back about who Viviane was as a person, we see her sweet and welcoming smile. Viviane would share her own successes, but never boasting, always modest, usually ending the sentence with a small, characteristic giggle, and smile, trying to contain that she was actually jubilant inside.



We cannot imagine how one could embrace life more than Viviane did, both in science and outside. She had so much love for her husband David, and for their animals, their three dogs and her horse. Viviane was incredibly curious, and she embraced life so much. She wanted to travel everywhere on earth. She loved nature, animals and science so much. We would hear her talk about her amazing trips around the world, for example to the Galapagos islands, or how she and David went ice diving up North, and she would be so excited and filled with joy.



Viviane really lived life to the fullest and she loved the incredible journey that she was on. We will keep her memory forever as a treasure, so grateful to have known her. Her scientific legacy will live on with the people she mentored and collaborated with in different corners of the world.



Viviane made a mark in science, that is not going away. She affected us too with her warm heart. We are saying goodbye for now, Viviane, but you will always be with us.



Lena & Patrik Brundin, Grand Rapids, MI

Coworker