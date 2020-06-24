Wayne, of Priceville, formerly of Cape Breton, passed suddenly at the Grey Bruce Health Services, Markdale on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the young age of 55. He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife Lynn and daughter Lindsay, whom he held a special bond with. He is survived by his brothers Scott and Darren(Theresa) Dolomont. Son of Syliva and the late William Dolomont, son in-law of Mary Gormley and the late Joseph Druggan and brother in-law of Joe(Sandra) Druggan all of Cape Breton. He will be missed by his nieces, nephews and extended family. Wayne will also be missed by his Aecon family, golf buddies, and "the hockey guys". He had incredible friendships, many of which were like brothers to him. He was very passionate about his Bruins and his Packers, and had an incredible love and appreciation of music and animals. He will be remembered fondly by so many. The family would like to thank Dr. Wes Clayden and Roger Manteros, as well as Dr. Alejandra Cervantes and the nursing staff at Markdale Hospital for all of their efforts and comfort. A special thank you to April at Fawcett's for your guidance during this difficult time. Cremation has taken place. Due to the current COVID-19 heath situation, a celebration of Wayne's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Animal Shelter of your choice would be gratefully appreciated. Online donations and condolences at www.fawcettfuneralhome.ca 888-924-2810
Published in Caledon Enterprise on Jun. 24, 2020.