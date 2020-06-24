Wayne Stephen Ronald Dolomont
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne, of Priceville, formerly of Cape Breton, passed suddenly at the Grey Bruce Health Services, Markdale on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the young age of 55. He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife Lynn and daughter Lindsay, whom he held a special bond with. He is survived by his brothers Scott and Darren(Theresa) Dolomont. Son of Syliva and the late William Dolomont, son in-law of Mary Gormley and the late Joseph Druggan and brother in-law of Joe(Sandra) Druggan all of Cape Breton. He will be missed by his nieces, nephews and extended family. Wayne will also be missed by his Aecon family, golf buddies, and "the hockey guys". He had incredible friendships, many of which were like brothers to him. He was very passionate about his Bruins and his Packers, and had an incredible love and appreciation of music and animals. He will be remembered fondly by so many. The family would like to thank Dr. Wes Clayden and Roger Manteros, as well as Dr. Alejandra Cervantes and the nursing staff at Markdale Hospital for all of their efforts and comfort. A special thank you to April at Fawcett's for your guidance during this difficult time. Cremation has taken place. Due to the current COVID-19 heath situation, a celebration of Wayne's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Animal Shelter of your choice would be gratefully appreciated. Online donations and condolences at www.fawcettfuneralhome.ca 888-924-2810


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Caledon Enterprise on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fawcett Funeral Cremation Reception
1 Highland Drive
FLESHERTON, ON N0C 1E0
(519) 924-2810
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved