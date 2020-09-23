William McMinn

Peacefully at Bethsaida Retirement Home, Orangeville, on Monday, September 21, 2020, Wiliam McMinn, at the age of 80 years. Loving father of Steven and his wife Angie and predeceased by Peter (1986). Dear brother of Barbara and her husband Robert Titley and predeceased by Donald. Private family funeral service will be held at Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213). Interment Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bolton. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com