Aaron Aziel "Kirby" Garza
Alice - Aaron Aziel "Kirby" Garza - 33 years of age passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 in a Corpus Christi hospital. Aaron was born on April 11, 1986 in Alice Texas to Lupe Garza Jr. and Neomi Alviar Garza. He was a graduate of the Alice High School class of 2004. He attended Texas A&M Kingsville and Del Mar College Corpus Christi. He was employed by the Vietnam Restaurant of Corpus Christi as a server. Aaron was a devoted son and would help with the family business Guyline Anchor Services Inc. He will be remembered for his lovable, carefree personally and for his unpredictable humor with everyone he came across. He enjoyed fishing, traveling and cooking, but most of all hanging with his friends was his all-time best. Aaron enjoyed all types of music but enjoyed classical the most.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Teresa Garza and Uncle, Jose David Garza.
Survivors include his parents Lupe Jr and Neomi A. Garza of Alice, Texas; two brothers, Rolando R. (Araceli) Garza of Kingsville, Texas and Matthew M. (Theresa) Garza of Alice, Texas; one sister, Joleneda J. (Joshua) Valadez of Alice, Texas; paternal grandfather, Guadalupe Garza Sr.; maternal grandparents, Sotero and Aurora Avilar of Alice, Texas and his dog "Jackie". Other survivors include his nieces and nephews, Joshua G. Valadez Jr., Aria B. Valadez, Zachary R. Garza, Zoey A-E Garza, Zayn R. Garza, Zayde M. Garza and Matthew D. Garza and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the New Collins Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Roel Alviar Jr., Jacob Andrew Alviar, Mario Alviar Jr., Arnold 'Bubba" Garza II, Ricard Nestor Garza and Jay Sandoval.
Rosas Funeral Home is Entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019