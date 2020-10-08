1/1
Aaron Castillo
2001 - 2020
Aaron Castillo

Corpus Christi - Aaron Castillo, 18, of Corpus Christi, passed away on October 1, 2020. He was born in Corpus Christi on December 16, 2001 and graduated from West Oso High School. He was attending Del Mar College in hopes of becoming a Registered Nurse.

Aaron worked hard alongside his brother, laying sod and doing landscaping. He enjoyed football and received many accomplishments as a West Oso Bear. He enjoyed playing video games and spending time with his many friends. He always had a big, beautiful smile and lit up any room he walked into.

He will be missed dearly by his mother, Arlin (Angel); father, Rolando (Angie); his brother, Ervin (Leah); his sisters, Imelda and Criselda; niece, Yarelli; nephews, Giovanni and Ojani and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral home on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 9:00 AM with Holy Rosary recited at 10:00 AM. Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at: www.memorygardensfuneralhome.com






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
OCT
9
Rosary
10:00 AM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
OCT
9
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
3612659221
