Aaron Justin Salazar
2003 - 2020
Aaron Justin Salazar

Corpus Christi - Aaron Justin Salazar passed away on June 7, 2020 at the age of 17. He was born on March 23, 2003 in Corpus Christi, TX.

Aaron was a student at W.B. Ray high school and enjoyed playing Fortnite. He was in football, baseball, and loved skateboarding. He loved his friends and family and was very respectful, always helping his grandpa cut the yard and always had a smile on his face. He was full of life.

He is preceded in death by his grandpa, Juan Luis "Bones" Perales.

Left behind to cherish his memory is his mother, Letisa Salazar and dad, Guadalupe "Vato" Salazar Jr.; sister, Kimberly Salazar; brothers, Guadalupe Salazar Jr., John Julian Salazar; niece, Emily Salazar; nephews, Jonathan Salazar, John Ray Salazar, Angel baby Garcia. Aaron is also survived by his grandparents, Emilia A. and Moises Lopez, Viola C. and Guadalupe Salazar Sr.; uncles and aunts, Johnny O. Perales (Irene), Jeanette Salazar (Danny), Melissa Gonzalez (Johnny), Julian L. Perales (Cindi).

The family would like to give a special thanks to cousins, Anthony, Jenny and the numerous of friends & family and the 100's that donated.

Donations can be made on Aaron's Go fund me account at

https://www.gofundme.com/f/r2y7ku-aaron-salazar-funeral-expenses?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR0d-jdqlcriFO284f7dvRDiCfs_o-lhpA49GGSUFZMasyfoVmJfv7m0BM8.

Due to Covid restrictions, attendance will be by family invitation only.

Services are being rendered by Funeraria del Angel, 549 Cheyenne St.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel
549 Cheyenne
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
3618823000
