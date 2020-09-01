Abel B. Gonzalez



Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi, Texas



Abel B. Gonzalez, 89, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on August 28, 2020. He was born on February 12, 1931 in Robstown, Texas to Fortunato and Petra Benavides Gonzalez. He was a loving and caring husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Minnie Buitron and two brothers, Polo Gonzalez and Leonel Gonzalez.



He is survived by his wife, Matilde Gonzalez; his children, Abel (Hilda) Guerra Gonzalez, Jr., Mario (Cindy) Gonzalez, Rachel (the late Robert) Thompson and Ruby Freed; his siblings, Lazara Gonzalez, Lily Gutierrez, Leonardo Gonzalez and Fortunato Gonzalez. He was also loved and adored by his six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



A rosary will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, September 02, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 pm that same day at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted To:



Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.



800 Lincoln Ave.



Robstown, Texas 78380



(361) 387-4051









