Abel PeñaCorpus Christi - Abel Peña was born on September 7, 1933 to Romulo and Sofia Peña. He was received by our dear Lord Jesus Christ on Monday June 9, 2020. He is survived by his loving, devoted and caring wife, Maria Davila Peña of 63 years; brother: Hector Peña; sons: Abel Peña, Jr. (Amelia); Roland Peña and Roberto Peña (Diana); daughters: Annabel Mendez (Roland) and Rosabel Corley (Henry); nine grandchildren: Abel Peña, III (Michelle); Lauren Peña, Michael Peña, Tatum Mendez, Joseph Mendez, Jackson Mendez, Clarissa Saenz, Sabrina Saenz and Isabel Saenz. He was also blessed with three beautiful great grandchildren: Abel Rene Peña, Miranda Peña and Olivia Renee Moraida; and numerous nieces and nephews.Abel loved his family dearly. He enjoyed barbecuing and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Anyone who knew him knew he was a very hard working man and his family will be forever grateful for the wonderful life experiences he provided to them.Abel went to school in Realitos, Texas and enlisted in the Army in 1954. He was a Korean War Veteran.He is preceded in death by his parents, Romulo and Sofia Peña, siblings and son, Rodolfo Peña.Pallbearers will be Abel Peña, Jr., Abel Peña, III, Roberto Peña, Abel Rene Peña, Jaime Viera and Adalberto Peña.The family would like to thank American Medical Hospice & Palliative Care and all the nurses and staff who were involved in his care.Visitation will be held from 5-9 PM on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home. Holy Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 12, 2020 at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Corpus Christi, Texas. Interment will follow at the Memory Gardens Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.