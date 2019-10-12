|
Abel Raul Salazar
Corpus Christi - Abel Raul Salazar passed away peacefully at home on Thursday evening, October 10th, 2019 at the age of 78 with family by his side.
Abel was born in Corpus Christi, Texas in 1941 to Santiago Salazar and Josephine Villapando Salazar. He was a proud graduate of Mary Carroll High School in Corpus Christi, Texas. After he graduated Abel joined the Air Force in 1959 and served for 5 years. In 1974 he was hired on with the US Postal Service as an Electronic Technician and worked for 26 years before retiring in 2000.
Abel will be lovingly remembered by his granddaughter, Amanda Anne Rodriguez.
A funeral Service will be held on Tuesday October 15th, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Guardian Funeral Home, 5922 Crosstown-SH 286, Corpus Christi, Texas 78417 with Interment at the Veterans Cemetery 9974 I.H. 37 north access rd.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019