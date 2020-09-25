1/1
Abel "Danny" Urtado Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Abel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Abel "Danny" Urtado, Sr.

Corpus Christi - Abel Urtado, Sr, "Danny", 62, of Corpus Christi, TX, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday September 17, 2020

Abel Urtado was born in Corpus Christi TX, on May 30, 1958 to Eva Luna Urtado and Enrique Urtado, Sr.

Abel attended West Oso High School in Corpus Christi. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Any family time together made him happy. Abel loved to ride his Harley with his wife and meet up with their friends to go riding. He also loved going to the lake, camping, driving his boat out on the open water with his grandchildren, wife, and god-son. Abel also liked to watch the San Antonio Spurs games but not as much as he loved to watch the Dallas Cowboys play. As much as he was a cowboys fan, he also liked the Raiders all while barbecuing for his family. Abel's passion was his 1982 Chevy pick-up. The day he bought it was one of the happiest days of his life, he put so much time and work into his Chevy truck, but there was still so much more he wanted to do to it. Abel was a loving father, brother, son, uncle, and friend, who will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his children; Stacy (Arturo), Sabrina (Cory), Samantha (Nicholas), Abel (Rosa). His 11 grandchildren; Aurora, Jesse IV, Alisha and Issac, Ariana, Samantha, Keirsten, Azaria, Chassidy, Aerabellah, Lexiannah, and the great grandchildren; Jesse ? and Jessell. His wife Mary and step-children; Jesse, Jessica, Ashley, Joey, Natalie, Stephanie. His siblings Luis, Mary Lou, Nora, Adan, Andrew, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Enriquie Sr., Eva, his siblings Enrique Jr., Rose, Ernesto, his two grandchildren Ryan, Angel, and his one great granddaughter, Kehlani.

Public visitation will begin at 4:30 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at Guardian funeral home chapel with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Guardian funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill cemetery.

Wake services at 906 Virgil Dr. CC TX, 78412, following the committal service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved