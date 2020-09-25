Abel "Danny" Urtado, Sr.



Corpus Christi - Abel Urtado, Sr, "Danny", 62, of Corpus Christi, TX, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday September 17, 2020



Abel Urtado was born in Corpus Christi TX, on May 30, 1958 to Eva Luna Urtado and Enrique Urtado, Sr.



Abel attended West Oso High School in Corpus Christi. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Any family time together made him happy. Abel loved to ride his Harley with his wife and meet up with their friends to go riding. He also loved going to the lake, camping, driving his boat out on the open water with his grandchildren, wife, and god-son. Abel also liked to watch the San Antonio Spurs games but not as much as he loved to watch the Dallas Cowboys play. As much as he was a cowboys fan, he also liked the Raiders all while barbecuing for his family. Abel's passion was his 1982 Chevy pick-up. The day he bought it was one of the happiest days of his life, he put so much time and work into his Chevy truck, but there was still so much more he wanted to do to it. Abel was a loving father, brother, son, uncle, and friend, who will be deeply missed.



He is survived by his children; Stacy (Arturo), Sabrina (Cory), Samantha (Nicholas), Abel (Rosa). His 11 grandchildren; Aurora, Jesse IV, Alisha and Issac, Ariana, Samantha, Keirsten, Azaria, Chassidy, Aerabellah, Lexiannah, and the great grandchildren; Jesse ? and Jessell. His wife Mary and step-children; Jesse, Jessica, Ashley, Joey, Natalie, Stephanie. His siblings Luis, Mary Lou, Nora, Adan, Andrew, and many nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Enriquie Sr., Eva, his siblings Enrique Jr., Rose, Ernesto, his two grandchildren Ryan, Angel, and his one great granddaughter, Kehlani.



Public visitation will begin at 4:30 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at Guardian funeral home chapel with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Guardian funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill cemetery.



Wake services at 906 Virgil Dr. CC TX, 78412, following the committal service.









