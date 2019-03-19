|
Abelardo Bocanegra
Corpus Christi, TX
Abelardo G. Bocanegra, age 79, entered into eternal rest on March 14, 2019. He was born on December 20, 1939 in Corpus Christi, Texas and retired from HEB after 35 years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years; Rosie Bocanegra; daughters Sandra Bocanegra, Estella Deases (Anthony) and son Victor Bocanegra, brother George Bocanegra (Laly). Grandchildren Michael Deases, Amanda Perry (Martin) and AnnMarie Deases; great grandchildren Martin Perry III and Alexander Abel Perry, numerous sisters and brother in-law and nieces and nephews to cherish his memory. He will be greatly missed and will live in our hearts forever.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Rosary at 7pm; same evening at Corpus Christi Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Thursday March 21, 2019 at Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church.
Interment: Rose Hill Memorial Park
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 19, 2019