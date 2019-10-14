|
Abelino Del Bosque, Jr., passed away peacefully in Dallas, Texas of cancer on Wednesday morning, October 9th, 2019 at the age of 78.
Abelino was born in Clarkwood, Texas in 1941 to Abelino Del Bosque, Sr. and Maria Didea Rios Del Bosque. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1959 at the age of 17 and served for 20 years, retiring in 1979. He was a Vietnam veteran. He will be remembered for his strength and courage as he fought his cancer.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Robert, Minerva, Ray, and Eddie Del Bosque.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 57 years, Lilly Garcia Del Bosque; his daughters Yvonne Del Bosque (Manuel Hernandez), Dahlia Del Bosque and son Abelino Del Bosque, III; his grandchildren Alex Soto (Natalie), Adrianna Del Bosque (Oscar Ramirez) and Anthony Soto, and great-grandchildren Andrew Soto and Sebastian Ramirez.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd., Corpus Christi, Texas 78414. Visitation will resume Thursday morning from 9:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., leaving in procession to the church.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2509 Nogales, Corpus Christi, Texas 78416. Interment will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery, 9974 IH 37 Access, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019