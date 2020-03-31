|
|
Abram Morales
Abram Morales, opera singer and Corpus Christi native, passed away peacefully in his home in Little Falls, New Jersey on March 23, 2020. A classically trained singer, Abram brought joy into the hearts of thousands who heard him sing in opera houses, symphony halls, and concert venues throughout the United States, Canada and in Europe. His impressive list of credits included appearances with the Metropolitan Opera, New York City Opera, Seattle Opera and many others. When he made his San Francisco Opera debut, Blake Samson of the San Francisco Progress wrote "this is a magnificent tenor. He has a large, rising elegant voice, one that travels far, glows with exceptional tonal quality and ardor." Of his appearance with the New York City Opera at the Kennedy Center, Paul Hume wrote in The Washington Post "...(his) voice is astonishing as it ascends into some of the highest regions ever touched by a tenor." Local music lovers enjoyed his ethereal solo performances with the Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra.
Abram was born to Max and Otila Morales on November 30, 1939, the second youngest of six children. He attended Roy Miller High School, Del Mar College and Southern Methodist University, where he completed his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Music. He served as a Chaplain's Assistant in the United States Army from 1963 until 1965. Following his 20-year singing career, Abram taught music and English as a Second Language (ESL) in the New York City public school system and at Bloomfield College in New Jersey.
In retirement, Abram delighted in his family, raising his daughter, and watching the New York Yankees. Although he lived in the New York City area for most of his adult life, he remained a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan.
A diagnosis of Parkinson's disease left him challenged but undaunted. He remained a beacon of optimism and spirituality for all who knew him.
Abram is survived by Karen deWilde Morales, his loving wife of 37 years and their daughter, Victoria. He is also survived by two brothers; Israel (Nora) Morales and Joe Morales and his sister; Vicky Perez and 17 nieces and nephews. Abram is predeceased by his parents Max and Otila Morales; his brother Max Morales and sister Connie Leal.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020