Ada Pargmann DeWalt
- - Ada Pargmann DeWalt went to the Lord on Wednesday, June 5th to be with her parents and sister. Ada grew up on a farm near Runge, Texas, with her three sisters. She attended Runge High School where she played basketball, played trombone in the band, and was selected band sweetheart in her senior year. She went on to attend Texas Lutheran College in Sequin, Texas, where she studied graphic art. In 1966, she accepted a job as a commercial artist in the graphic arts department of the Corpus Christi Caller-Times where she did artwork for a number of local businesses such as Lichenstein's and Padre Staples Mall. It was at the Caller-Times that she was introduced to the individual who would become her husband and father to her two great children, Stephen A. DeWalt. They were married on January 13, 1968. Ada went on to volunteer in a number of organizations including working with the ladies auxilliary of the Buccaneer Commission and the Women's Shelter. She greatly enjoyed traveling with her family, fishing, and quilting.
Ada is survived by her husband of 51 years, Stephen A. DeWalt and their two sons, Scott DeWalt of Houston, and Steen DeWalt of Corpus Christi. Her family also includes Scott's wife, Michelle and their children, Gannon, Adalynn and Kaylee, Steen's wife, Mitzi, and their children Abby and Zachary, and Stephen's oldest son, Jerry of Ayer, Massachusetts, his wife, Julie, Jerry's son, Blaine, and their two daughters, Sierra West and Darienne. She is also survived by her two sisters, Helen Marie Wilder (Raymond) of Corpus Christi and Zelda Oelrich (Frederick) of Stafford, Virginia. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gustav and Regina Kruse Pargmann, and her sister, Estelle Pargmann Clapp Janssen.
A funeral mass will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church located at 808 Louisiana Avenue, Corpus Christi, Texas, at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. A reception will be held at the church following the services. Burial will be a private service in Runge.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from June 8 to June 10, 2019