Adan G. Herrera
Corpus Christi - Adan G. Herrera, 63, of Corpus Christi, passed away on November 12, 2020.
He was born in Corpus Christi on February 17, 1957. Adan graduated from Ray High School.
He was married to Sharon Ann Case on October 30, 1983.
Adan had a career in Project Management for multiple companies over his life.
He had a passion for grilling and was a Pit Master. He spent many weekends grilling for family. He also had a love of martial arts, technology, and the Dallas Cowboys. His family brought him the most joy throughout his life.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Benceslao and Natividad Herrera, and daughter, Elita Dawn Diaz.
He is survived by his wife Sharon Herrera of Corpus Christi; son Ulysses Adam Herrera of Missouri; daughters Augusta Starr Gonzalez (Juan Manuel) of Alice, Katherine Ann Casanova (Jason) of San Antonio, and Tiffany Marie Cortes (Jesus "Chuey") of San Antonio. Grandchildren: Phillip Gabriel Herrera, Ellie Herrera, and Asher Casanova.
In lieu of flowers, in remembrance of our Father's giving nature, we ask that donations be made in his name to Corpus Christi Food Bank, Izzy's food pantry or a local school or charity of your choice
.
Due to CO-VID, we encourage you to join us through the live stream on Facebook.
To Offer condolences please visit www.funerariadelagelcheyenne.com
or our Facebook page, Funeraria Del Angel Cheyenne.