Adan Munoz Jr.
Kingsville - Adan Munoz Jr., 71, passed away on January 4, 2020 in Austin, Texas.
He was born on March 10, 1948 in Kingsville, Texas to Adan Munoz, Sr. and Josefa R. Munoz.
He is preceded in death by his parents Josefa and Adan, Sr.
He is survived by his wife Armida Munoz; three children, Albert Munoz, Andrea Munoz, and Adan Munoz III; three grandchildren, Victoria Miller, Sydney Miller, Abigail Munoz; one great-grandson, Johnothan Garza; three brothers, Abie Munoz, Tito Munoz, Hector Munoz; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at J.K. Northway Coliseum at 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a rosary at 6:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at St. Gertrude Catholic Church at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Chamberlain Cemetery.
Services are entrusted to Turcotte-Piper Mortuary, 205 General Cavazos Blvd. Kingsville, Texas 78363.
