Services
Turcotte-Piper Mortuary
205 General Cavazos Blvd
Kingsville, TX 78363
(361) 592-9394
Resources
More Obituaries for Adan Munoz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adan Munoz Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adan Munoz Jr. Obituary
Adan Munoz Jr.

Kingsville - Adan Munoz Jr., 71, passed away on January 4, 2020 in Austin, Texas.

He was born on March 10, 1948 in Kingsville, Texas to Adan Munoz, Sr. and Josefa R. Munoz.

He is preceded in death by his parents Josefa and Adan, Sr.

He is survived by his wife Armida Munoz; three children, Albert Munoz, Andrea Munoz, and Adan Munoz III; three grandchildren, Victoria Miller, Sydney Miller, Abigail Munoz; one great-grandson, Johnothan Garza; three brothers, Abie Munoz, Tito Munoz, Hector Munoz; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at J.K. Northway Coliseum at 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a rosary at 6:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at St. Gertrude Catholic Church at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Chamberlain Cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Turcotte-Piper Mortuary, 205 General Cavazos Blvd. Kingsville, Texas 78363.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Turcotte-Piper Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -