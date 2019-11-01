|
|
Adela Gonzalez Alvarez
Corpus Christi - Adela Gonzalez Alvarez age 98, a local businesswoman and member of a pioneer family of South Texas and a long-time resident of Corpus Christi, passed away with her family at her side, after a short illness in Corpus Christi, Texas on October 29, 2019. She was a devoted wife and loving mother. She will always be remembered for her hard work, business common sense, and kind-heartedness.
Adela, the daughter of Jose "J.J." Gonzalez and Adela Marino Gonzalez, was born in Laredo, Texas on August 25, 1921. Her grandparents came to the United States in the 1860's from Galicia and Asturias, Spain to be educated. As a child, Adela grew up in Laredo where her father owned and managed several businesses. In 1931 the family moved back to Corpus Christi where her father established the Gonzalez Petroleum Co. as well as several other businesses. She attended George Evans Elementary and Northside Jr. High, graduating in 1940 from Corpus Christi High School (now Roy Miller H.S.). She was a real estate agent for Ray Alvarez Realty Co. and also the owner of several businesses throughout her lifetime, including the Avalon Drug Store, Globe Finance Co. and part owner of the Hoover Hotel.
During World War II Adela and her sister managed their father's businesses while her brothers were overseas serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. She was a member of many civic, service and social organizations, including the Scepter Club and the Instituto de Cultural Hispanica.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Reynaldo R. Alvarez, Sr.; four brothers; Arnulfo M. Gonzalez of Laredo, Alfonso M. Gonzalez, Alonzo M. Gonzalez, Jose Alfredo M. Gonzalez, and one sister, Amelia G. Moncada, all of Corpus Christi, and one grandson, Luis Xavier Alvarez of Austin, Texas . She is survived by one son; Reynaldo G. Alvarez, Jr. (Sandra) of Austin, Texas, two daughters; Norma Nelda Alvarez (Al Garcia) of Kingsville, Texas, Patricia A. Peck (Jon) of Chicago, Illinois, five grandchildren; Stephen, Alexandra, and Eric Alvarez, Christina and Catherine Peck, one great grandchild; Leighton Alvarez, and several beloved nieces and nephews.
The Alvarez Family would like to thank Elda Godinez and her family for the many years of love and support. Her care and dedication to our mother was truly a blessing.
Seaside Funeral Home 4357 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas, is in charge of funeral arrangements. Rosary will be recited at Seaside Funeral Home on Sunday, November 3rd 2019 at 6:00pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:00am at Corpus Christi Cathedral 505 N Upper Broadway St. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019