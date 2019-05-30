|
|
Adela Morin Martinex
Robstown - Adela Morin Martinez, 87, was called to be with our Lord on May 26, 2019. She was born on November 06, 1931 in Floresville, Texas to Francisco and Audelia Marroquin Morin. She was a Catholic, a Eucharistic Minister and a member of St. Mary's Alter Society, the Guadalupanas and De Colores organizations. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Manuel Martinez; her daughter, Elizabeth Ramon; three sons, Jose Gonzalez, Manuel Martinez, Jr. and Benito Martinez; one brother, Damacio Gonzalez and a sister, Uzdelia Tapia.
She is survived by her children, Maria Teresa (Rosendo, Jr.) Vasquez, Francisco Martinez and Dennis (Gracie) Martinez; her bother, Maximo (Rachel) Gonzalez. She was also blessed with fifteen grandchildren, Joe Gonzalez, Jr., Cindy Cobb, Ernesto and Enrique Gonzalez, Manuel Martinez, III, Michael and Jesus L. Ramon, Natalie R. Valle, Luis Martinez, Leticia Douglas, Elizabeth Ann McPadden, Javier Vasquez, Christopher Martinez, Eunice Garza, Derek Martinez and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
A rosary was recited at 7pm on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 30, 2019