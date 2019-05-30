Services
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Robstown, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adela Martinex
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adela Morin Martinex


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Adela Morin Martinex Obituary
Adela Morin Martinex

Robstown - Adela Morin Martinez, 87, was called to be with our Lord on May 26, 2019. She was born on November 06, 1931 in Floresville, Texas to Francisco and Audelia Marroquin Morin. She was a Catholic, a Eucharistic Minister and a member of St. Mary's Alter Society, the Guadalupanas and De Colores organizations. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Manuel Martinez; her daughter, Elizabeth Ramon; three sons, Jose Gonzalez, Manuel Martinez, Jr. and Benito Martinez; one brother, Damacio Gonzalez and a sister, Uzdelia Tapia.

She is survived by her children, Maria Teresa (Rosendo, Jr.) Vasquez, Francisco Martinez and Dennis (Gracie) Martinez; her bother, Maximo (Rachel) Gonzalez. She was also blessed with fifteen grandchildren, Joe Gonzalez, Jr., Cindy Cobb, Ernesto and Enrique Gonzalez, Manuel Martinez, III, Michael and Jesus L. Ramon, Natalie R. Valle, Luis Martinez, Leticia Douglas, Elizabeth Ann McPadden, Javier Vasquez, Christopher Martinez, Eunice Garza, Derek Martinez and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

A rosary was recited at 7pm on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now