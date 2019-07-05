|
|
Adela V. Gonzales
Corpus Christi - Adela V. Gonzales, passed away on July 2, 2017. She was born on December 26, 1935 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Adela married Arturo T. Gonzales on September 28, 1952. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Adela loved the Lord and spending time with her family.
Adela is survived by her sister, Carmen Longoria; her children, Ruby Gonzales, Grace Segura (Dave), Albert Gonzales (Melinda), Lisa Shepard (Bud) and Carol Lopez(James); her grandchildren; Camille (Keith), Aaron, James, Bryan, Danielle, Clarissa, Kandace (Steve), Alyssa, Jessuip, Jesiah and Asaph; she also leaves behind her great-grandchildren, Landen, Kayden, Kasen, Gavin, Asa, and Christian.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 6:00 pm with Rosary at 7:00 pm that same evening at Memory Gardens Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home with Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Condolences may be offered at www.memorygardensfuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 5, 2019