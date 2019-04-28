|
|
Adele Mary Eusebio Bemis
Corpus Christi - Adele Mary Eusebio Bemis passed away on April 12, 2019. The daughter of Primo and Livia Eusebio, Adele was born in New York City on June 15, 1928. She graduated from Ward High School in Westerly, RI and from the Joseph Lawrence School of Nursing in New London, CT in 1949. While attending the University of Michigan, she met the love of her life, James O. Bemis.
For many years Adele worked as a registered nurse at Driscoll Children's Hospital. In 1970 she became the Director of Nurses, and during this time established the first neonatal unit in Texas.She served as the Director of Education at Doctor's Hospital from 1975 until her retirement in 1993. Adele also served as adjunct faculty at TAMU-CC College of Nursing and worked many years beyond retirement, dedicated to teaching future nurses to care for their patients with compassion based upon evidence based theory.
Adele had a great zest for life and loved her Lord, family, church family, friends and the beautiful Italian country side. She was involved in many church ministries at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church. Adele had great pride in her Italian heritage and was a charter member of the Coastal Bend Italian Culture Society.
Adele was preceded in death by her husband, James, her parents, Primo and Livia Eusebio, her brother, Robert Eusebio and his wife Frances, and her granddaughter, Emily Clark. She is survived by her children: Livia Schorlemer and husband Rick, Antonette Clark and husband James, Michael Bemis and wife Keri, and Roberta Bernhard and husband Dan; her grandchildren: Mica Clark-Peterek and husband John, Taylor Coker and husband Matt, Grant Bemis and wife Amanda, Liza Baskin, and Tess and Lilian Bernhard; her great grandchildren, Max and Lucy Peterek, Kipson Coker, and Ava and Luke Bemis; her beloved nieces: Georgette Shapiro, Karen and Barbara Eusebio and great nieces and nephews; and special friends Marsha Osborn, Peggy Martin, and Nancy Bingle Collins.
A celebration of her life will be held at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 10:30AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, the , or the Adele Bemis Leadership Lecture Series at TAMU-CC College of Nursing.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 28, 2019