Adelina Graciela Lopez
Corpus Christi, Texas - Adelina "Grace' Lopez, age 79, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
She was born in Hebronville, Texas on January 16, 1940 to Lauro Flores and Adelina Flores. She graduated from Roy Miller High School in 1958. Adelina was employed by Memorial Medical Center/Nueces County Medical District. Adelina enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved shopping at Khol's and JcPenny's. Adelina loved cooking and having a house full of family on any given day.
She will always be remembered for her love and devotion to her family. A warm home decorated for every holiday to welcome all. She was famous in two countries for her potato salad. Most of all she always cheered us on in whatever adventure we chose to follow.
Adelina was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter and friend.
Adelina Lopez is preceded in death by her parents Lauro and Adelina Flores, Uvaldo and Vicenta Ramirez, brothers Frank Ramirez, Guadalupe Ramirez and Roberto Perez and sister Enriqueta Perez.
Adelina is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Ruperto Lopez; children Louis (Lorena) Flores, Laura (Marty) Barraza, Lisa (Ismael) Esquivel, Eric (Melissa) Lopez; grandchildren Ashley, Amber, Alyssa, Abigail, Amy, Allyson, Alex and Noah; great grandchildren Gavin, Gabbie, Ethan, Trae, Addison, Arienne; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church.
Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 24, 2019