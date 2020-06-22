Adelita Cortez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Adelita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adelita Cortez

Gregory - Adelita Lopez Cortez, 70 passed away June 20, 2020. She was born May 2, 1950 in Gregory, Texas to Alberto and Leanor (Avila) Lopez.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nestor Cortez and son, Nestor Cortez, Jr.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Ramiro Cortez (Cassandra), Manuel Fernandez, Ester Salas (Joe), Patricia Escobedo (Ernest), Susie Medina (Leon), Norma Cortez, Layla Rodriguez, Tricia Flores (Paul), Casandra Govella (Ben), Amanda Hinojosa (Christopher), Miranda Ortiz (Ruben); brothers, Alberto Lopez, Jr., Armando Lopez; sister, Maria Hollran; 20 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandsons.

Visitation will be held from 10:00a.m.-9:00p.m. with Holy Rosary recited at 7:00p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home, Aransas Pass. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gregory. Interment will follow at Gregory Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements entrusted to:

Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory

2003 W. Wheeler Ave.

Aransas Pass, Texas 78336

361-758-3221




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W Wheeler St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
(361) 758-3221
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved