Adelita Cortez
Gregory - Adelita Lopez Cortez, 70 passed away June 20, 2020. She was born May 2, 1950 in Gregory, Texas to Alberto and Leanor (Avila) Lopez.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nestor Cortez and son, Nestor Cortez, Jr.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Ramiro Cortez (Cassandra), Manuel Fernandez, Ester Salas (Joe), Patricia Escobedo (Ernest), Susie Medina (Leon), Norma Cortez, Layla Rodriguez, Tricia Flores (Paul), Casandra Govella (Ben), Amanda Hinojosa (Christopher), Miranda Ortiz (Ruben); brothers, Alberto Lopez, Jr., Armando Lopez; sister, Maria Hollran; 20 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandsons.
Visitation will be held from 10:00a.m.-9:00p.m. with Holy Rosary recited at 7:00p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home, Aransas Pass. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gregory. Interment will follow at Gregory Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements entrusted to:
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory
2003 W. Wheeler Ave.
Aransas Pass, Texas 78336
361-758-3221
Gregory - Adelita Lopez Cortez, 70 passed away June 20, 2020. She was born May 2, 1950 in Gregory, Texas to Alberto and Leanor (Avila) Lopez.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nestor Cortez and son, Nestor Cortez, Jr.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Ramiro Cortez (Cassandra), Manuel Fernandez, Ester Salas (Joe), Patricia Escobedo (Ernest), Susie Medina (Leon), Norma Cortez, Layla Rodriguez, Tricia Flores (Paul), Casandra Govella (Ben), Amanda Hinojosa (Christopher), Miranda Ortiz (Ruben); brothers, Alberto Lopez, Jr., Armando Lopez; sister, Maria Hollran; 20 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandsons.
Visitation will be held from 10:00a.m.-9:00p.m. with Holy Rosary recited at 7:00p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home, Aransas Pass. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gregory. Interment will follow at Gregory Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements entrusted to:
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory
2003 W. Wheeler Ave.
Aransas Pass, Texas 78336
361-758-3221
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.