Dr. Adolfo F. Aguilo
Corpus Christi - Dr. Adolfo F. Aguilo, 90, went to his well-deserved eternal rest on April 8, 2019. He was born on September 6, 1928 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. In 1952, he married Esther Teresa Zucconi, who he constantly referred to as the only woman he ever loved. In 1957, he received his Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Buenos Aires. In 1960, to provide a better life for his family, he accepted a position as a research chemist with the Celanese Chemical Company. When they moved to Corpus Christi in 1960, Adolfo and Esther had three children: Maria Esther, Adolfo Jr. and Juan Jose. The Aguilos came to the United States as permanent residents and later became American citizens. In 1964, Adolfo and Esther were blessed with their fourth child: Patricia Alejandra.
Adolfo enjoyed great success as a chemist. During his career, he was awarded sixteen United States Patents. In 1992, he received the prestigious Dr. L. Starr Award for Technical Excellence. While attending different conferences for the company, Adolfo and Esther were able to travel throughout the world, including trips to Germany, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Scotland, and England.
Despite all his professional success and his travels throughout the world, Adolfo always said that he most enjoyed the times he spent with his family at the Sandcastle Condominiums in Port Aransas. Nothing mattered more to Adolfo than his family.
His favorite pastimes included reading, singing, watching western movies, especially any movie with John Wayne, and watching the Dallas Cowboys.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel Aguilo and Maria Esther Ferrer, his beloved wife of sixty years, his sister and brother, Nene Aguilo and Jaime Aguilo, and three of his four children, Maria Esther, Juan Jose and Patricia Alejandra. He is survived by his son, Adolfo Jr., his nephew, Manuel Aguilo (Ana Maria) and three grandchildren, Lauren Rios (Nicholas), Thomas Young and Daniel Jacob Trevino. Lauren, Nicholas, Thomas, and Jacob were a constant source of pride, joy and comfort to Adolfo and Esther. Manuel and Ana Maria blessed the last years of his life with unimaginable joy.
Besides Princess, his fat and furry feline companion, Adolfo also leaves behind his 1996 Toyota Camry and his bottle of Old Spice.
With all due respect to John Wayne, Adolfo was the real epitome of true grit. He endured the death of his beloved wife of sixty years. He endured the untimely deaths of his brother and sister. He endured the untimely deaths of three of his four children. He endured a battle with bladder cancer. He endured a battle with diabetes. He finally succumbed to lung cancer.
Special thanks to Beatriz Ruggero, Lele Woschnagg, Sally Witt, Carmen Sanchez, Msgr. Roger R. Smith, Fr. Arularasu Mathias, and David Perales. The family would also like to thank the nurses and staffs of Corpus Christi Rehabilitation Hospital, Nurses on Wheels Hospice and Senior Helpers.
A Rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m., Monday. April 15, 2019 followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church. The family invites everyone to attend a reception following the mass at 204 Doddridge.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that memorial donations be made to the MD Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77216 or Driscoll Children's Hospital Cancer and Blood Disorder Center, 3533 S. Alameda, Corpus Christi, TX 78411.
"Adios, muchachos, companeros de mi vida."
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019