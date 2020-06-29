Adolfo Montalvo, Jr.



Arlington - Adolfo Montalvo, Jr., 65, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on June 24, 2020. He was born on February 10, 1955 in Robstown, Texas to Adolfo Montalvo and Ofelia De Anda Montalvo. Adolfo always knew where the person was from by what you called him, "Deputy" was South Texas, "Monty" was Abilene, and "Al" was Dallas Ft Worth and of course family called him, "Jito". He was a loving father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.



He is preceded in death by his father; his stepfather, Mike S. Leal; and his grandparents Jose and Lorenza De Anda and Jose Maria and Cruz Montalvo.



He is survived by his son, Anthony Montalvo; his mother, Ofelia Montalvo; his siblings, Delma (Robert, Jr.) Davila, Oleomar (Sylvia) Montalvo, Hector (Desma) Montalvo and Carlos (Debbie) Montalvo. He was also loved and adored by his four grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.



Special thanks to all his brothers, sister in law, Silvia, Ruben, Leonard, Bill and Kyle, who never left his side.



A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Wednesday, July 01, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Thursday, July 02, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted To:



Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.



800 Lincoln Ave.



Robstown, Texas 78380



(361) 387-4051









