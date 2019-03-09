|
|
Adrian Alaniz
Corpus Christi, TX
Adrian Alaniz, age 52, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, March 4, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Adrian was born on February 19, 1967. Adrian enjoyed traveling to casinos, playing bingo and cooking for his family. His Mother was with Him from Beginning to End of his Illness. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Salome and Eva Valdez, great grandparents Emilio and Frances Garcia, uncle Rodolfo Valdez and grandmother Jovita Quezada.
He is survived by his loving mother and stepfather Sylvia and Pedro Villarreal; brothers Arturo and twin Arnold Alaniz, Ronnie Lopez (Laura); great aunt Nadine G. Zapata, aunts Mary Frances Acuna (Issac), Maria Elena Flores, uncles Roberto Valdez, Richard Quezada (Sandra), his Godchildren Jaime Davila, Trae and Hailee De Leon; his guardian angels that took care of him during his illness, Savannah De Leon, Ronica Lopez, Ronnie Lopez Jr., 11 nieces and nephews, 16 great nieces and nephews; numerous cousins and friends to cherish his memory.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Alaniz, Arnold Alaniz Jr., Aaron Alaniz, Ronnie Lopez Jr., Abel De Leon Jr. and Javier Bustos.
Honorary Pallbearers are Ronnie Lopez Sr., Arturo Alaniz Jr., Abel De Leon III.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 9, 2019