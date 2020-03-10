Services
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
361-885-0076
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
Adrian Briseño Jr.


1955 - 2020
Adrian Briseño, Jr.

Corpus Christi - Adrian Briseño, Jr., age 64, passed away on March 7, 2020. He was born on July 3, 1955 to Adrian Briseño, Sr. and Seferina Briseño in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Adrian proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and was employed by CCAD. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will always be remembered for his love of laughter, devotion to family and his service to his country.

He is preceded in death by his father, Adrian Briseño, Sr. and mother, Seferina Briseño; sister, Mary Ellen Briseño; son, Andres Ernesto Briseño and daughter, Angelica Maria Briseño.

Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 40 years, Anita B. Briseño (They married on April 27, 1979); children, Adriana B. Rodriguez, Adrian Briseño, III, Andrea Arrezola and Alexandra Villegas; grandchildren, Mercedes Garcia, Adrian Briseño IV, Carolina Briseño, Steven Briseño, Jr., Elena Arrezola, Joseph Arrezola, Alexis Villegas, Robert Villegas, Jr. and Galilea Teran; brothers, sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 5pm to 9pm at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited that same evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:30am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Interment will follow to Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
