Adrian Ridgeway
Corpus Christi - Adrian was born February 20, 1954 in Corpus Christi, Tx. She lost her battle with ovarian cancer on May 29,2019. She was a graduate of Richard King High School in 1972. She attended the University of Texas at Arlington in 1973 and was a member of the varsity swim team. She held the State swimming Champion title in women's freestyle for Texas from 1970-72. She received her B.S. degree from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas and her MBA from University of The Incarnate Word in San Antonio.
She was preceded in death by her Father, Phil Ridgeway, and her brother, Scott Ridgeway.
She is survived by her Mother, Vee Ridgeway, her sister Alyson Ridgeway-Engelke (Harry), brother Phil Ridgeway Jr. (Etta) and nephew, Ryan Ridgeway, (Jean, Lola and Harris).
Funeral service is private.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 9, 2019