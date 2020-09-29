Adriano GarciaCorpus Christi - Adriano Garcia Jr., age 71, passed away on September 27, 2020. Adrian was born on May 30, 1949 to Adriano and Ernestina Garcia. He graduated from Miller High School in 1967. He served in the US Marine Corps. during the Vietnam Era.Adrian was employed by the United States Postal Service. He enjoyed collecting crosses, traveling, affection from his cats, and spending time with his close family and friends.He will always be remembered for his gentle demeanor, sharp dressing, love for family, and loyalty to the Dallas Cowboys. Adrian was a loving father, son, brother, and grandfather.Adrian is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Alfonso.Adrian is survived by Gloria Ramirez; children, Adriano Garcia III and Adela Garcia (Jacob Boll); grandchildren, Johnny Aldrighetti, Julia Garcia and Baby Garcia Boll; sister Alicia Garcia and sister-in-law Mary Garcia.Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Seaside Reid Mausoleum Chapel, with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.Due to COVID limitations, the Rosary will be limited to 75 people. Masks are required.