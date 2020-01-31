Services
Cage-Mills Funeral Directors
4901 Everhart Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78411
(361) 854-3282
Resources
More Obituaries for Adryne Heslep
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adryne James "Jim" Heslep

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adryne James "Jim" Heslep Obituary
Adryne James "Jim" Heslep

Corpus Christi - Adryne "Jim" Heslep, 87, went to be with the Lord on January 29, 2020. He was born on November 4, 1932, in Lake Arthur, Louisiana, to Mary Broussard and Hugh Heslep.

Jim grew up in Corpus Christi and graduated CCHS in 1950. He retired from USAF and is a veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Kathryn Heslep; son, Douglas Heslep of Austin, Texas; daughter, Valerie (Gayland) Fisher, of Corpus Christi; grandson, Alex (Melanie) Heslep of Orlando, Florida; granddaughter, Kara Fisher of Corpus Christi; great-granddaughter, Victoria Heslep of Orlando, Florida; brothers, Homer (Arlene) Heslep, of Madison, Wisconsin and Robert (Doris) Heslep of Corpus Christi; sisters, Pearl Wilson, Castroville, Texas and Cynthia (Thomas) Richey, of Cape Coral, Florida; and uncle, Thomas (Millie) Heslep of Dallas, Texas.

The family will receive guests at St. John's United Methodist Church, 5300 S. Alameda, Corpus Christ, Texas 78412, on February 5, 2020, at 10:00 am. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's United Methodist Church with interment to follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John's United Methodist Church.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adryne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -