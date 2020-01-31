|
Adryne James "Jim" Heslep
Corpus Christi - Adryne "Jim" Heslep, 87, went to be with the Lord on January 29, 2020. He was born on November 4, 1932, in Lake Arthur, Louisiana, to Mary Broussard and Hugh Heslep.
Jim grew up in Corpus Christi and graduated CCHS in 1950. He retired from USAF and is a veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Kathryn Heslep; son, Douglas Heslep of Austin, Texas; daughter, Valerie (Gayland) Fisher, of Corpus Christi; grandson, Alex (Melanie) Heslep of Orlando, Florida; granddaughter, Kara Fisher of Corpus Christi; great-granddaughter, Victoria Heslep of Orlando, Florida; brothers, Homer (Arlene) Heslep, of Madison, Wisconsin and Robert (Doris) Heslep of Corpus Christi; sisters, Pearl Wilson, Castroville, Texas and Cynthia (Thomas) Richey, of Cape Coral, Florida; and uncle, Thomas (Millie) Heslep of Dallas, Texas.
The family will receive guests at St. John's United Methodist Church, 5300 S. Alameda, Corpus Christ, Texas 78412, on February 5, 2020, at 10:00 am. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's United Methodist Church with interment to follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John's United Methodist Church.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020