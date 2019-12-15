|
Agueda Velasquez Villarreal
Corpus Christi, TX - Agueda Velasquez Villarreal, age 77, of Corpus Christi, TX, passed away on December 13, 2019. She was born on October 27, 1942 to the late Pedro and Agueda Garcia Velasquez in Kingsville, TX.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Yolanda Torres.
Agueda is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Johnny Villarreal Sr.; children, Johnny Villarreal Jr. and Anna Gillespie; grandchildren, Fred Arron Corona and Lexi Villarreal; siblings, Alfa Mendiola, Beatrice Velasquez, Gloria Lopez, Pete Velasquez, Simon Velasquez and Jesse Velasquez.
Family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Memory Gardens Funeral Home. A Chapel Service will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10:00 am at Memory Gardens Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Villarreal family may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/corpus-christi-tx/agueda-villarreal
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019