Agustin A. Maldonado, Sr.



Corpus Christi - It is with great sadness that the family of Agustin A. Maldonado, Sr. announce his peaceful passing at the age of 80 on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was surrounded by his devoted wife and his children.



Agustin was born in Encinal, Texas on September 26, 1939 to Agustin and Albina P. Maldonado. He was a 1957 graduate of Martin High School in Laredo, TX. In 1962 he joined the Army and proudly served his country.



In August of 1965, Agustin married the love of his life, Maria "Melu" and they had four children.



Agustin earned an Associate's degree from Laredo Junior College, and wanted to further his education, so in 1969 he moved his wife and newborn daughter to Corpus Christi and began working for the US Postal Service while he pursued his Bachelor's degree and raised a family.



He graduated from Texas A&I University at Corpus Christi in 1974 with a Bachelor of Business Administration. Shortly after earning his degree, he began his career in the US Department of Treasury as a Revenue Agent with the Internal Revenue Service where he retired after 21 years.



Agustin was also a real estate broker and successfully owned and operated Maldo Realty Co. until his final retirement in 2016.



Agustin enjoyed hosting family and friends and feeding them his awesome fajitas, he enjoyed traveling; frequently traveling to Las Vegas, Cancun and Hawaii. He especially loved camping with the entire family at the Frio River.



He was known for his love of family, his spirit of kindness and his jolly, contagious laugh.



He was an active member of Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. He was a founding member of the Laredo Club of Corpus Christi and a volunteer tax preparer for many years.



He was thankful for his many blessings in life and truly cherished the time spent with his wife, children and grandchildren.



Agustin will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 55 years, Maria (Melu) Maldonado; his daughters, Laura Veronica Maldonado-Ortiz (Richard), Adriana Lamar Livas (George), Nora Ysela Diettrich (Derek); and his son Agustin Armando Maldonado, Jr. (Natalie); grandchildren, Miranda Ortiz, Christian Ortiz, Jude Livas, Seth Livas, Izaiah Diettrich, Madelyn Maldonado and his sister Norma Maldonado Carrion.



He is preceded in death by his mother Albina P. Maldonado, his father Agustin Maldonado, and his grandson Elijah Diettrich.



Public Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at Guardian Funeral Home with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. that evening.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church.



Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at 11 a.m. in the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store