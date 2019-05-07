|
|
Agustin P. Mendieta
Corpus Christi - On May 4, 2019, Agustin P. Mendieta, of Corpus Christi, TX went to heaven, joining his wife of 54 years, Maria Saenz Mendieta. He was born to Javiel and Concepcion Mendieta on the King Ranch in Kingsville, Texas on September 8, 1926.
He was employed at Reynolds Metals up until his first retirement after 30 years of service, then went to work at CCAD for 10 years before his second retirement. Everyone that knew him, knew he was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys. His strong love and pride for his family was always evident. He loved to share stories with everyone about his life on the King Ranch and his adventures with his family and friends. Some of his favorite past times were going out to eat with family, gambling at Coushatta, and eating snow cones. He loved to play dominos with his grandchildren. For years he belonged to Los Fieles Amigos del la Kinena, a men's breakfast club that met every Tuesday.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife, brothers Arturo and Gilbert Mendieta, sisters Alicia M. Shirtcliff and Josefa M. Balderas, and son-in-law Victor M. Sanchez Jr.
He is survived by his youngest sister, Margaret M. Hernandez, Corpus Christi, TX. Surviving children are son: Agustin Mendieta Jr. (Celina), daughters: Maria E. Barrera (Ruben T), Anita S. Barrera (Ruben C), Grace M. Sanchez, Rosa Linda Barrera (Michael), and Betty Lou Rutherford. He has 15 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by numerous nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank Christus Home Health and Hospice Services for their compassionate care during his last months with us.
Funeral services will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home at 8200 Old Brownsville Rd. Public visitation will begin on Wednesday, May 8th at 5:00 pm. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, May 9th at 10:00 am at SS Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church. Internment will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery following the mass.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 7, 2019