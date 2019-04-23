Services
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Yorktown
5921 Yorktown Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
(361) 994-6551
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
5:00 PM
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Yorktown
5921 Yorktown Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
Rosary
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Yorktown
5921 Yorktown Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Most Precious Blood Catholic Church
Corpus Christi - Aida Ramos Maldonado passed away peacefully just after sunset on April 20, 2019 surrounded by her family and friends. She was born on July 23, 1945 in Falfurrias, Texas to Santos V. Ramos and Guadalupe Ramos. Aida was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She is preceded in death by her mother Santos V. Ramos, father Guadalupe Ramos, and brother Hugo Ramos. She is survived by her loving husband of forty-eight years, Ramon H. Maldonado Sr., son Ramon H. Maldonado Jr., (Frances), daughter Analisa Cantu (Marc), sister Edna Perez (Alex), brother Noe Ramos (Irma) and her grandchildren Emily, Ethan, Ava and Audra.

Aida graduated from Roy Miller High School and attended South Texas Business School. She retired from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, going to the movies and spending time with her family and friends. She had a strong connection to her faith. Although she will be missed, her spirit is reflected through her four grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd., with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 4607 FM 1889, Robstown, TX.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 23, 2019
