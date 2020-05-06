Services
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Viewing
Friday, May 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 15, 2020
7:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, May 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Solid Rock Church Ayers Campus
3035 Ayers St
Corpus Christi, TX
View Map
Al Hinojosa Sr. Obituary
Al Hinojosa, Sr.

Corpus Christi - 1 Corinthians 15:36-49

"…What you sow is not made alive unless it dies. And what you sow, you do not sow that body that shall be, but mere grain-But God gives it a body as He pleases, and to each seed its own body…It is sown a natural body, it is raised a spiritual body…And as we have borne the image of the man of dust, we shall also bear the image of the Heavenly Man."

Al Hinojosa's spiritual body was raised on May 3, 2020 two months from the age of 70. He was born July 11, 1950 to Louis L. Hinojosa and Gloria L. Hinojosa who welcome him to Heaven along with his sister Lisa Hinojosa.

He grew up in Santa Rosa where he picked cotton and grew watermelons on the family ranch until they moved to Brownsville, Texas. In Brownsville, he met and married his high school sweetheart of almost 50 years, Nereida (Neri) Hinojosa. Together they raised five children and an "adopted" son.

He spent the majority of his years as a Private Investigator. Then he took much pride in supporting his family's musical talent and his sons' desires to form a band. He began managing their group Selection and started recruiting musical artists such as Ray Price, Brenda Lee, The Bellamy Brothers, Johnny Rivers, and many more to perform with their group. In his latter years he became a Political Consultant and blessed many people by helping them get elected. He dedicated his life to serving the Lord with all his heart, soul, and mind. In doing so, he supported all family, friends, and people he would meet in the community to help them reach their highest potential.

Matthew 6:33

"But seek ye first the Kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you."

He is survived by his wife Neri Hinojosa, children: Adrina (John) Reyes, Marta (Lee) Juarez, Fred Hinojosa Jr., Zeke (Terry) Hinojosa, Adam (Victoria) Hinojosa, his "adopted" son Jason (Leslie) Lee, his grandchildren: Alena (Kevin) Krawczynski, Jerry Rowe, David Lerma III, Daniel Lerma, Joshua Rowe, Nikolas Hinojosa, Emily Hinojosa, Lauren Hinojosa, Amanda Garcia, John Reyes, Aimee Reyes, Yvette Reyes, Dominique Reyes, Bianca(Rickey) Esquivel, Benjamin Reyes, Michael Juarez, Cara Hinojosa, Madelyn Hinojosa, Abigail Reyes, Jaidyn Cross, Dylan Cross, Hudson Cross, and one on the way.

He is also survived by his sister and brothers, Lucy (Tony) Cortez, Louis Hinojosa, Roy (Glenda) Hinojosa, George (Hilda) Hinojosa along with numerous nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 15th at Guardian Funeral Home 5922 Crosstown Access Rd. Corpus Christi, Tx. 78417. The viewing will be from 4:00pm - 7:00pm with a Celebration of Life Service to be held at 7:00pm. Another viewing will be held on Saturday, May 16th at Guardian Funeral Home from 9:00am -11:00am followed by an 11:30am procession to Solid Rock Church Ayers Campus located at 3035 Ayers St. Corpus Christi, Tx. 78404 for a Funeral Service at 12:00 noon.
