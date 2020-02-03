|
|
Alan Daniel McCollum
Corpus Christi - Alan Daniel McCollum, 46 years old was born in Bogota, Colombia. He was adopted by James and Gael McCollum, where he lived with them in Reno, Nevada.
Alan joined the US Army in 1991 and served 21 years as a Parachute Rigger. He was very athletic and loved the outdoors. Alan joined the police department in 2013.
Alan married Michelle on September, 8, 2007 in Amelia Courthouse, VA.
Alan's only living relatives live in Bogota, Colombia and Caracas, Venezuela. Alan is survived by his wife; daughters: Carissa McCollum, 18, Hannah Weegmann, 19 and Liliana McCollum 10; two brothers, Cesar Badillo and Christian Badillo and three sisters, Roxanna Badillo, Sandra Badillo and Sonia Badillo.
Alan loved the San Francisco 49'ers. He loved traveling and hoped to one day buy an RV and travel every state. Alan was a caring and compassionate man, always finding ways to help others and found his line of work as a police officer fulfilling for those reasons. Alan loved working with his hands and was very skilled in fixing and building anything he set his mind to, rarely backing out of a challenge to do something himself. Alan was a quiet professional in both careers as a Solder and an Officer. His quiet professionalism and caring heart made him a man that a lot of his peers admired and looked up to. Alan demonstrated such cool and calm in any stressful situation, always finding a way to find a peaceful solution while at the same time using methodical means to assist in any situation. Alan was respected and admired not for what he said, because he was a man of few words, but what he did, his actions. Alan loved making others happy and laugh. At times, people would be surprised at how goofy and comical he was. He was witty and often used his sarcasm and wit to make serious situations easier, but never disrespectful to others. He loved God, his family and his line of work. He found peace in knowing he was doing good in his community and making a difference.
Alan was truly devoted to his family. He spent any free time with his wife and children, making it a priority to ensure their happiness. Alan was an amazing father to his girls, always finding ways to teach them life skills so they could become independent women. Alan was gentle and loving as well, giving the best hugs and cuddles to his girls. He was a devoted husband, always finding a way to make his wife smile and ensure she was happy and safe, never wanting to have her worry about anything that he knew he could fix or make better. Alan wanted to grow old with his family and would often talk about grandkids one day visiting him as an old man. There was still so much he wanted to do and enjoy in life, as he often would talk about future plans and dreams. He was taken from us too soon and he will be missed every day. We mourn the man that was a devoted and loving husband, father, son and brother. His life will always be celebrated for the joy he brought to so many people and the lives he touched by his gentle smile and charismatic personality.
A Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Church Unlimited, 7451 Bay Area Dr. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Church Unlimited. Interment will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2020