Turcotte-Piper Mortuary
205 General Cavazos Blvd
Kingsville, TX 78363
(361) 592-9394
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church
Alan Dwayne Dunn


Kingsville - Alan Dwayne Dunn of Kingsville, Texas passed away April 10th, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Born September 22, 1960 to Kenneth C. Dunn and Nelda Fay Durbin Dunn of Riviera. He is preceded in death by his father and one son, Christopher. Alan is survived by two brothers and one sister, Captain James Dunn (Delia) of Portland, Texas, Kenneth Dunn II of Kerrville, Texas and Janice Dunn Bowen of Kerrville, TX. Alan is also survived by two nephews and one niece, James Dunn II, Preston Bowen and Heather Dunn.

Alan was a 35 year employee of Terry Yaklin Construction. He was an honorable, kind man with a quiet but often humorous personality.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2018 at 10 AM with a Funeral Mass following at 11 AM at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Riviera Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Christus Hospice & Pallative Care-Spohn at www.LHCgroup.com/foundation or the .

Services are entrusted to Turcotte-Piper Mortuary in Kingsville, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 12, 2019
