Albert Cary "A.C." Gilmore, Jr.
Corpus Christi - Albert Cary "A.C." Gilmore, Jr., died at home on November 30, 2019. A resident of Corpus Christi for more than 60 years, A.C. was born in McAllen on November 30, 1932, and graduated from McAllen High School, where he was an All-State football player.
After graduating from Baylor University, Waco, in 1954 with a B.B.A. degree, A.C. served as a lieutenant in the United States Air Force for two years. While stationed at Travis Air Force Base, CA, developed a lasting love for California.
A.C.'s parents, Albert Cary and Velma Braziel Gilmore, were longtime florists in South Texas; and after he completed his military service, A.C. joined the family business and moved to Corpus Christi, where he managed Flowerland and Caldwell's Florist. In 1959, he married the love of his life, Clydell Hollon of Mercedes.
A.C., with Clydell at his side, built the largest floral business in South Texas, purchasing the Blossom Shop in 1970 and later opening Country Club Florist. He shared his love of fishing with his three sons, often driving the family to Mazatlan and Acapulco, Mexico, to fish. When his sons played football in high school, A.C. was a regular in the stands to watch their practices and before -game warmups, He and Clydell never missed a game.
With both business acumen and a love for people and his community, A.C. furnished the flowers for countless nonprofit events in Corpus Christi through the years. A lifelong Baptist, he was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, where he and Clydell enjoyed the fellowship found in the Elmore Bible Class. He was a member of the Corpus Christi Country Club, Corpus Christi Yacht Club, Corpus Christi Town Club and the Centuria Club.
After his retirement in 2009, A.C. and Clydell traveled often to Italy, enjoyed cruises in Europe and the Americas and spent time each summer in Carmel, CA, where they surrounded themselves with family and friends. In recent years they made frequent trips to the Rio Grande Valley and South Padre Island.
A.C. was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Billie Jean Gilmore Pedersen. He is survived by Clydell, his loving wife of 60 years; three sons, A.C. Jr., Zachary (Jessica) and Michael (Debbie), all of Corpus Christi; five granddaughters, Amanda Gilmore, Sydney House (Darby), Ali Gilmore, McKenna Gilmore and Breanne Gilmore; one great-grandson, Jackson House; three nieces; one nephew; and a host of friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 5, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 3115 Ocean Dr., Corpus Christi, with Dr. Steve Hartwick officiating. A reception will follow in the church parlor.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019