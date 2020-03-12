|
Albert Fuentes
Albert Fuentes passed away on 2/14/20. He was born to Santiago Fuentes and Maria Soto on 4/23/38. he worked at Prices Chef since 1959 moved to Andy's Kitchen where he retired. He loved to dance n cook. Survivors include his wife of 35 years Maria Fuentes; children, Angel M Fuentes Minerva H. Vela George (Linda) Herandez Irene (Jesse) Aranda Elizabeth (Joe) Garcia. Preceded in death by daughter Ida Samudio; grandchildren, Devin Leija Melissa (Joseph) Garcia Monica (Michael) Garcia Belinda (Ruben) Palacios Christina Aranda Jesse Aranda Jr Theresa A Herandez Antonio Samudio Casey (Albert) DeLeon Roger Samudio n 36 great-grandchildren.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020