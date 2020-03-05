|
Albert Jarrell Hensz Jr.
Corpus Christi - It is with great sadness that the family of Albert Jarrell Hensz, Jr., announce his peaceful passing on Monday, March 2, 2020. He was born on November 14, 1941, to Albert J. and Winona Hensz in Harlingen, Texas.
He attended Stuart Place Elementary School and graduated from Harlingen High School. He attended Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas; and was a proud member of the Corps of Cadets. He received his Bachelor of Science degree on May 25, 1963. He remained actively involved with the Aggie community and was a member of Century Club in The Association of Former Students.
Albert did many things in his life. As soon as Albert could walk, his Dad had him work on the family farm. In high school, he worked alongside his Dad on the farm and sold clothes at Herb's Men's Wear. He worked every day since the day he turned 16 years old. After graduating from Texas A&M, he worked at Tide Fertilizer, a chemical agriculture fertilizer business, in Harlingen, Texas. Then, he briefly worked in a land appraisal business. Later, he obtained his brokers license and opened his own real estate company, VIP Realty. Finally, he started a successful crop insurance company, Texas Crop Insurance.
He is survived by his loving wife, Chickie Hensz, of 30 years; his daughter, Carrie (John) Omick of Harlingen, Texas, his three stepchildren, Chris (Jeff) Karenbauer of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Cydney (Greg) Kaminski of Houston, Texas, and Curt (Lisa) Bonner of Leander, Texas. He will also be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, Cody Kilbourn of Harlingen, Texas, Lacey (Mark) Birkelbach of Harlingen, Texas, Kelsey Omick of Louisville, Kentucky, Kendall Omick of Austin, Texas, Stephen Bonner of Leander, Texas, Keaton (Brooke) Omick of San Antonio, Texas, and Seven Omick of Harlingen, Texas. Through pictures and stories, he will also be fondly remembered by his great grandchild, Owen Birkelbach, of Harlingen, Texas. He will also be remembered by many nieces and nephews and his long-time business partner and friend, Davina Prince.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert J. and Winona Hensz, his grandparents, his son, Joseph D. Hensz, and his sister, Betty A. Cox Borchardt.
Albert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and friend to all. He enjoyed watching the Texas Aggies play football, boating, hunting, and fishing. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
